As he left the examination centre, a boy broke down in tears as he lamented to a woman believed to be his guardian

The lad sat for JAMB's 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and appeared to be displeased with how things went

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) commenced its exam nationwide on Friday, April 19

A video of a boy shedding tears after sitting for his UTME has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

@joy_ce32 shared the video of the boy crying on TikTok with the caption, "Result never come out you dey cry like this."

Boy weeps after taking JAMB exam. Photo Credit: @joy_ce32

Source: TikTok

@joy_ce32 laughed at the lad over his emotional breakdown. While it is unclear what caused the boy to break down that way, it is not out of place to assume it may be unconnected to his experience during the exam.

Why did the UTME candidate cry?

Things appeared not to have gone his way. In the clip, he tearfully interacted with a woman believed to be his guardian.

He wept for some seconds and almost immediately stopped crying.

JAMB commenced its 2024 UTME on Friday, April 19 and will run it until Monday, April 29.

People react to the youngster's breakdown

Ugo +234 said:

"I hope he passes, cause my own computer failed me the first time."

pearldebbie2 said:

"Una never see anything if you dey cry like this for jamb wen you enter school nko ?? wen you won check results how you go do."

Baby Doctor said:

"My guy wan study medicine or law but jamb showed him a lesson,might be system failure though or whatever but I laughed."

:)Vianney said:

"Result never come out you de cry like this na em be say if result come out you go de hospital."

brownie_shugaaa said:

"I like the way him Dey cry Dey console himself."

LOVE said:

"Does jamb really determine admission?

"I thought post utme do ."

Ruthie said:

"Some people no write naour system no work Dey say jamb go change our date na we Dey wait for so."

unknown said:

"Am I the only one that didn't take this jamb thing serious but i passed very well , now in 200level."

JAMB opens up on banned 15 items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had explained why it banned 15 items for its 10-day nationwide UTME.

In a recent document seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 18, JAMB said the prohibition of the items was ultimately aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the UTME. It said over the years, the items have been noted to facilitate cheating among candidates and their collaborators.

Reacting to JAMB's ban on physical calculators, Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, asked UTME candidates to "wake up". The education expert accused some students of being lazy, saying they are not ready to use their brains.

Source: Legit.ng