A Nigerian student has cried out online after his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Council (JAMB) examination was postponed

The sad student shared photos from the venue which showed some students looking heartbroken over the ordeal

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many consoling him over the sad occurrence

A Nigerian student has shared his pain on social media over the unexpected postponement of his examinations.

The young student who registered for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations said he got to the venue to find out that it was postponed over technical issues.

JAMB student cries out over technical issues Photo credit: Fredd Rick/Facebook.

Man shares photo from JAMB venue

The student identified as Fredd Rick posted a photo showing some students at the venue of his examinations.

He lamented over the situation and wondered why it had to happen during the time of his examinations.

"JESUS. MY JAMB UTME HAS BEEN POSTPONED. GOD WHY US. Technical issues. I don't know what really happened to us. THIS CBT CENTRE IS TRASH," he said.

Reactions as student laments over postponement of exam

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation.

Many encouraged him to focus on the positive side and reminded him that God has a reason for anything.

Others seized the opportunity to tackle the authorities in his CBT centre over the unexpected development.

Anna said:

"God knows d best."

Peace Adeola reacted:

"Sorry don't worry God is with you."

Moturayo reacted:

"Sorry dear. It happens for a reason."

Li Berty wrote:

"Don't worry everything happens for a reason."

Victor Igwe said:

"God knows why calm down bro."

It's Caleb added:

"Wait for mop- up exam."

Kola Jude said:

"Chai what a pity but what would happen now dat u didn't write exams and who will fix new date."

See the post below:

JAMB student tears up on examination day

