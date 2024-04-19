A Nigerian student lamented to his mother over the phone about how he misses her food and she did something interesting

The doting woman visited his school and happily showed up at his hostel to cook for him as like times

The woman's action elicited heartwarming comments from netizens as people hailed her lovely display

A video of a Nigerian woman happily preparing food for her son in his hostel has melted hearts online.

Her son shared the clip online and explained that he had called his mother to tell her he misses her cooking.

She visited his school to cook for him. Photo Credit: @iamopinion3

His mother decided to make his day by visiting his school to cook for him in the hostel. She was all smiles while at it, as seen in his TikTok video.

The young man gushed over his caring mother. He wrote:

"I love you so much."

In a related story, a blind woman had cooked moin moin for her grown son.

Watch the video below:

People gushed over his doting mum

Becky Kore said:

"And she's doing it with a smile. Mothers are different kinda real, loving n rare. Please take care of her too when the time comes cos she's a good mother."

Adiyah said:

"Death will not take her away from you when it time for her to start eating the fruit of her labour."

IREMIDE said:

"Awnn so sweet ❤️Love your mom she will live long and eat the fruit of her labour ishallahu and she is also a beautiful woman."

RODAH__125 said:

"Awww sweet woman ❤️she will live long to eat fruit of her labor."

Resin and accessories by fola said:

"My. Bby so this is my mother in law and you can’t send it to me first."

Big Baby B said:

"See her smile if na you na, you go dey vex dey cook."

Kem's Hairline said:

"Awwn.

"May she eat the fruit of her labour on u darling."

BiBi said:

"The joy in making the foodshe is so happy."

