A thrift vendor has shared a funny video showing the moment she wrapped herself with a black cellophane

According to the vendor, she had to wrap herself because some customers always complain about vendors wearing clothes for sale

Netizens who watched the video found it absurd since thrift clothes were fairly used outfits which were being resold

Mixed reactions have been trailing a video of a thrift vendor who wrapped herself with a black cellophane.

The vendor revealed that some customers usually frown at the idea of vendors modelling the clothes they were selling to people.

Okrika seller wraps herself with cellophane Photo credit: @thriftislandng/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Vendor shares new way of modelling clothes

The lady identified on TikTok as @thriftisland.ng decided to create a way to model her clothes without touch.

She shared a video of herself all wrapped up in a black cellophane from head to toe before putting on the clothes.

While sharing the video, she said:

“You found a thrift vendor that wraps her body before modeling clothes. Since una say una no go buy because we dey wear am for body.”

Reactions as thrift vendor rocks cellophane

Some netizens in the comments on TikTok found it absurd since thrift clothes were already fairly used.

THRIFT VENDOR IN LAGOS said;

“For cloth way people don wear Abi which one customers be doing too much at times.”

JCTHRIFT/THRIFT VENDOR IN FCT said:

“Thanks for the update.”

Osper26 reacted:

“That's is why I have stopped selling clothes o cus the stress is too much for me l'm. Not strong.”

@sugar reacted:

“Don't mind them. For ordinary clothe wey be okrika for that matter?”

@Ife_ayo_xo said:

“Me wey be say if thruft vendor never wear the cloth I no go see the fittings.”

LivingIgnd77 said:

“But people already wear am now.”

THRIFT EMPIRE reacted:

“Story of our life o. For clothes wey dem don pre-owned.”

Watch the video below:

Thrift seller in tears after buying bad clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman broke down in tears after buying fairly used goods worth a whopping N250,000.

In a video shared via TikTok, she displayed the low-quality goods she was given and tears rolled down her cheeks.

Source: Legit.ng