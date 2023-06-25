A Nigerian woman has broken down in tears after paying a whooping sum of money to buy a bale of clothes

According to the heartbroken woman, she spent about N250,000 to purchase a bale of children's clothes

Sadly, after opening the bale, she saw clothes that were not worth the huge amount of money she paid

A Nigerian businesswoman broke down in tears after buying goods worth a whopping N250,000.

The woman who sells fairly used clothes (okrika) for a living couldn't control her pain after purchasing bad goods.

Okrika seller in tears after buying N250k children bale Photo credit: @mzz_morel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared via TikTok, she displayed the bad quality of the goods she was given and tears rolled down her cheeks.

"Bought a UK 55kg children's bail for N250k and this is what I found inside when I opened it", she lamented.

Reactions as Okrika seller breaks down in tears after buying N250k bale

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many encouraging the heartbroken businesswoman.

@jasmenes_glam said:

"Start a mini package for nursing mothers and expecting mothers. I can see bibs, socks and shorts too. Pack it and sell to expecting mothers."

@kennytemitope4 wrote:

"Where did u get it from I can help u go to the shop this is not fear. I can help u go to the place if u know the postcode."

@ayoke2008 said:

"2009 custom collect my market of 450k I cried like a baby den, person wey no get mind no dey do the business."

@afolarin03 said:

"The day wey u dey make gain u tell anybody my dear that's business for u stand strong u will be back."

@princesshappines1 said:

"So sorry, iron it and look for a fine background to snap it. Atleast it will come nd nice and see some to sell."

@hanikeola01 added:

"Very any how business. It is better to grade frm graders and make small profit dat putting all ur money in a bale! Dis is d mosy crazy business to do."

Businesswoman cries out, says she's tired

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that this is indeed a trying time for many people due to Nigeria's current economic situation and political uncertainty. Entrepreneurs who operate online businesses are not exempted from this situation. An Instagram vendor who sells footwears shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods.

She said, amidst tears, that she was fed up with the whole situation and was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business, and she didn't want to give it all out or have them destroyed.

When Legit.ng contacted the lady, she revealed that she is not yet emotionally stable to share more details about her ordeal. In her words: "Thank you for reaching out. I'm not sure I'm emotionally ready to talk more about that yet. I'm sorry."

Source: Legit.ng