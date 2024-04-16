A Nigerian NYSC member who is serving at Kirikiri Prison shared a compelling account of her daily life that quickly resonated with a wide online audience

A Nigerian NYSC member who served at Kirikiri Prison showed a day in her life that swiftly captured the online audience’s attention.

In the clip, the female corps member detailed her daily challenges of commuting via multiple commercial vehicles to reach her place of employment at the prison.

The lady shared her day-to-day experience. Photo credit: @dreal_vetty

Source: TikTok

She ultimately arrived at her destination and further depicted her routine journey returning home from work.

This narrative not only highlights the dedication of NYSC members but also sheds light on the realities of daily commuting in Nigeria, as shown by @dreal_vetty.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Effie said:

“Iyanaba and aba has no difference o be careful with your phone while filming oo.”

Amazing amy wrote:

“Please take care of mummy of Lagos for us.”

Seyifunmi commented:

“PIease I would love to serve there though. But served in Alausa almost 10 years ago and it was nice. By the way I studied sociology and later had my masters in criminology and social policy.”

Zayyy also commented:

“So anybody can just disquise as a corper and go in.”

Jummymog8:

“Abeg help us video dat prison.”

Seunfunmi Eniola:

“Shey transport fare never pass 33K?”

Khemmy:

“So, you have to always wear the khaki to work? Honest question, I'm curious.”

Source: Legit.ng