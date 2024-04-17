A Nigerian lady who was determined to relocate abroad since 2021 finally got her dream three years after

Despite earning just N27k in 2021, the lady quickly got an international passport and started her relocation preparation

The lady weathered the challenges of low-paying jobs, failing IELTS, and searching for sponsorships

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she struggled till she processed her visa and relocated to the UK for a better life.

In 2021 while she was collecting N27k salary, the lady saved and got an international passport. She later relocated to Lagos for a job.

Passing IELTS in Nigeria

While in Lagos, her (@__simply__dee) salary increased to N113k. She could not afford an apartment, so she rented a shared room with six other people. Life was hard for her.

A friend she later met gave her free accommodation. The lady passed her IELTS exam on the third attempt. Her CBT was passed at the first attempt.

After searching for jobs and sponsorship, the lady arrived in the UK in January 2024, and her whole life changed.

oyinkansolla said:

"I am so proud of you babe. Don’t know you but from the depth of my heart, I’m proud of you. Sending you lots of love!"

Voguish Leen said:

"Talk about determination, resilience and hard work. I don’t know you but I’m so proud of you right now, may God continue to elevate you. Congrats."

Glasskinwoman said:

"You also put in the work my darling, u are hardworking and God crowned ur effort!! U did not just fold ur hands and pray, you worked for where u are today."

Fay Fay

"Our story is just very very similar! Mine a little bit extreme because I took IELTS 5 times.. my testimony is on the way too. Congratulations babes."

MRS_OYE said:

"Congratulations, when verification was still 20k, ei God."

The lady replied:

"Ikr… I eventually paid 64k or so for my second verification tho."

