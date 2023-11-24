A Nigerian lady on TikTok has expressed her utter disappointment after seeing her NYSC call-up letter

The heartbroken lady paid a significant amount to be deployed to Abuja for NYSC, only to be posted to Bauchi

Netizens have shared similar stories in the comments section as they recounted their ordeals during youth service

A Nigerian lady has shared her frustration after paying a substantial amount of N75k for a preferred NYSC deployment to Abuja alongside her friend.

Painfully, the girls found out after their call-up letters were released that they were posted to Bauchi and Imo state respectively.

Prospective corps member weeps after paying N75k for deployment Photo credit: @shalomaibe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady disappointed after failed attempt to deploy to Abuja for NYSC

The TikToker identified as @shalomaibe___ stated that the unexpected change in their deployment location left them feeling disappointed and disheartened.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote;

“POV you and your friend paid 75k each for deployment to Abuja for nysc and you are seeing IMOstate and BAUCHI state on your NYSC Portal.”

Reactions as lady laments over NYSC deployment to Bauchi

After the video went viral, netizens shared similar stories of unexpected NYSC deployments.

@ojonoka reacted:

“Me and my friend got Abuja without paying. She knows a church member that works with NYSC, I'm so happy mehn.”

Junceee wrote:

"Mess up. If na me see this kind thing, I go just cancel the service".

@Esther said:

“My friend was posted to Enugu for first batch, he didn't go. He paid someone for second batch and NYSC still posted him to that same Enugu.”

@chekwubevera said:

“Paid 70k for Lagos saw Edo state, had to wait for another batch, now saw Lagos but will camp in osun cus Lagos camp is full.”

@Mariam said:

“I got plateau I've gotten my money back.”

@lammy said:

“Paid 100k for DP to Lagos only to see Yobe on my portal.”

@reedahkaunis said:

“They carry me go Imo o, after paying for Lagos.”

Watch the video below:

Corper who was posted to NDIC enjoys free food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who got NDIC (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation) as her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) during her service year made a video of what she would miss.

The lady (@kaykay_lord) took many shots of herself in the company's elevator. Her TikTok clip showed she had a nice National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year at NDIC. According to her, the PPA also offered office dinners.

Her food had both fruits and other amazing dishes. In a part of the clip, she ate her meal. Many prospective corps members asked her if they could apply to work at NDIC before setting out for camp.

Source: Legit.ng