A Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Aniagoh, called Air Peace out for not including Anambra airport in its recently announced new local routes.

In a tweet on X on Tuesday, April 16, Air Peace announced seven new local routes for its Nigeria to London flights.

Engineer Ifeanyi Aniagoh wondered why Anambra airport was not included in the new flight routes. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Aniagoh, X/@flyairpeace

The airline said passengers can now fly from Port Harcourt, Asaba, Owerri, Abuja, amongst others. Air Peace wrote:

"Embark on your London adventure from Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, or Port Harcourt! Seamless connections via Lagos. Make your journey smooth and convenient."

Ifeanyi Aniagoh wants Anambra added

Bothered by the exclusion of Anambra, Ifeanyi asked Air Peace some questions as he sought answers. He wrote on Facebook:

"Dear Air Peace,

"Why's Anambra Airport not included in these lists coming from you communication department?

"Is it due to insignificant travel traffic generated from there;

"Or has the airport closed down and you no longer fly via that route needing your passengers to connect through neighbouring cities;

"Is there something we don't know or something you are not getting right?"

Air Peace had earlier announced a new update regarding its Lagos to London flights.

Ifeanyi Aniagoh's call out stirs reactions

DE Light Samuel Dickson said:

"He needs to tell us because his from Anambra so The states should be included."

Ezenwaka Gizzle D Gerald said:

"I believe Anambra was omitted due to Asaba airport being closer."

Chibuzo Nwabue said:

"Find out why Airlines divert Anambra-bound passengers to Asaba or Enugu most times when whether is bad?

"Is it that Asaba whether is better than Anambra?

"Okoye Chidozie Francis once travelled to Asaba to board a supposed Anambra flight."

Okorafor Hycent Anuma said:

"A commendable effort to tackle the foreign airlines.

"Anambra will be included hopefully."

Ikenna Okonkwo said:

"I feel it's an omission because the same way they will carry passengers from Asaba to Lagos then London is the same way they will do from Anambra.

"It's possible they may be looking at time of flights from Anambra to Lagos."

Afoekelu Prince Chukwuebuka said:

"Airpeace don't fly cargo(es).

"The last I checked u and obiano called it cargo airport."

Man shares meals Air Peace served him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the array of edibles Air Peace gave him.

In a viral tweet on X, @philipenyinnaya showed off jollof rice, plantain chips and other foods Air Peace served him during the flight.

@philipenyinnaya noted that the edibles came even though the Nigerian airline charged half the price British Airways would charge. He prayed for God's blessing on Air Peace.

