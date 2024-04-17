Air Peace has now introduced new routes for those wishing to travel to London from across Nigeria

The new development is expected to enable seamless travel to Lagos and then London using the airline

Nigerians on social media expressed excitement about the recent development expected to favour passengers

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Air Peace has now extended its passenger connections offer to London from Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt, following the success of its Lagos-London service.

Air Peace has now extended its passenger connections offer to London. Photo Credit: Air Peace

Source: UGC

This means that travellers from the states on the list can seamlessly travel to Lagos, where they can connect with Air Peace to reach London, and their bags will arrive at Gatwick airport.

Introducing the service via its X handle, the airline said:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“Embark on your London adventure from Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, or Port Harcourt! Seamless connections via Lagos. Make your journey smooth and convenient.”

How Nigerians are reacting

Following the announcement, Nigerians expressed enthusiasm, saying that if the service is seamless, Air Peace will have an advantage over other carriers on the route.

@Odianosen84 said:

“You guys are doing great, but, please, please, can we work on your customer service helpline that's always not reachable nor unanswered? It's not nice that customers can't even get to make enquiries via phone call.”

@hackSultan said:

"This is great. Instead of flying to Abuja or Lagos first before going to London, all the locations on airpiece can route individuals directly to London via their Lagos terminal."

@hospillo

"Till your local flight gets delayed and you miss the international flight, I pray you people work on this delaying of local flight "due to operational reason" whatever that means."

@phychem11 said:

"This will be a game changer. British Airways and other competitors can’t offer this kind of service."

@PrinceofSydney said:

"Now we are talking, I love this, take advantage of your share of the domestic market, provide end-to-end travels."

International airlines slash prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that foreign airlines have further reduced their fares to compete with Air Peace, which recently started operating flights on the Lagos-London route.

On March 30, Air Peace launched direct flights from Lagos to London, charging N1.2 million for a round-trip economy ticket on a route where other airlines were charging up to N3 million.

In response, foreign airlines recently slashed their prices to an average of N1.4 million for a round-trip economy ticket due to Nigerian Airlines' action.

Source: Legit.ng