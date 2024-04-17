Solo driver Pelumi Nubi has been rewarded by Air Peace airline for her daring London to Lagos journey

The daring Nigerian lady was recently hosted by the airline's chairman days after she arrived in Lagos

Pelumi was offered a free business class return ticket as the airline celebrated her feat, which took 68 days to complete

Following her successful London to Lagos road trip by car, Pelumi Nubi has been rewarded by Air Peace airline.

On January 30, Pelumi embarked on the daring journey and arrived in Lagos on April 7 after 68 days.

Pelumi Nubi was offered a free business class ticket back to London. Photo Credit: @flyairpeace

Source: Twitter

Days after she arrived in Lagos, Pelumi was hosted by Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace airline.

Pictures from the hosting were shared on X via Air Peace's verified handle. Air Peace announced that they have offered Pelumi a free business class return ticket to London.

They also commended her achievement.

"Today, our Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema, hosted Pelumi who recently achieved the feat of solo-driving from London to Lagos.

"We commend her great achievement and have offered her a free return Business Class ticket to London.

"Congratulations, Pelumi!" Air Peace wrote on X.

See Air Peace's tweet below:

People commend Air Peace

@CleanersRight1 said:

"Pls tell her to share the route she went through so we can use the reverse lookup on the route. I need to travel to London."

@AjaraoguT said:

"So road dey from Lagos to London abeg which route she use I promise no be weytin u d think I wan do ."

@RealOjochogwu said:

"This lady is one of the happiest Naija lady right now always smiling in all her pictures. I love her vibes."

@ayoadegbites said:

"When U are smart U are smart! Airpeace pulling all local weights & pushing her UK route with good ideas. Ride on Allen!"

@ChubbyNazzy said:

"She drove.

"But she should fly Air Peace on her way back.

"They're super reliable and the best."

@GabrielIbegbun1 said:

"That's a massive motivation from Air Peace! Congratulations to Pelumi and Air Peace - trailblazers! More grace."

@EruditeMee said:

"Na so she take ship car without paying customs duty… see smart babe!"

@Ojnasonic1 said:

"You will not see those bigotry people comment here. their problem was the beautiful attire Isi Agu."

Gifts Sanwo-Olu gave Pelumi Nubi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously listed all the gifts the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave Pelumi Nubi, the lady who drove her car from London to Lagos.

Reacting to Nubi’s driving exploit, Governor Sanwo-Olu described her London–Lagos journey as inspirational.

While reacting to the reception she received, Nubi listed the gifts she had received, including a customised plate number. She made this known while her X handle X, @peluminubi_.

