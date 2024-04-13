A woman was happy when she was told that she had been selected to participate in a free shopping spree at a supermarket

A lucky woman who hawks 'Kunu' was picked to participate in a 30-second free shopping spree at a big supermarket.

The woman, Ruth Zephaniah was told that everything she was able to pick and throw into the shopping cart within the stipulated time frame would be paid for.

The items she picked amounted to over N290k. Photo credit: TikTok/@theasherkine.

Ruth entered the supermarket excitedly, and when the shopping started, she paid attention to food items.

She lifted bags of rice, vegetable oil and noodles and threw them into the shopping cart.

Ruth was also able to carry a set of nice plates, probably thinking it was noodles.

After the shopping, all the items she picked were calculated to cost N290,000. The woman's joy knew no bounds as she hugged @theasherkine, who took her shopping.

Reactions as woman shops for free

@brightcourt14 said:

"God bless you, brother, for putting a smile on people's faces."

@_crawley said:

"This woman sef..... instead of her to just dey carry only rice and more rice and more rice...add oil."

@Abigail 1 said:

"The way the woman carry bag of rice as if it has no weight."

@princeoftiktok said:

"The way you putting smile on people may God also put smile on your face Amen."

@mikeroyce_s.m said:

"If dem give her extra 30 seconds, she go carry the whole shop."

