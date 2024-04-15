A Nigerian mother based in the UK said she decided to cut her children's hair herself because of the cost of salon visits there

The woman noted that she has three boys and she would need to cut their hair every three weeks with £40 (N59,000)

She therefore bought a clipper for £10 (N15,000), and she was seen in a video cutting the hair of one of her sons

She said a salon visit for the three children would cost £40 (N59,000), and she apparently wasn't ready for the high cost.

The woman, @queenofmimicsandfamily, decided to order a cliper online for £10 (N15,000) and it has been delivered to her.

Now, she is the one who cuts her children's hair. She was seen in a trending video cutting the hair of one of the boys.

She said it not only saves her money but also keeps the children safe.

She captioned the video:

"Saves money and stay safe."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman cuts her son's hair herself

@GABITO said:

"Them go lough am for school."

@user2245525691821 said:

"You tried. Take some YouTube classes to improve your finishing."

@NOTAYOO said:

"The next day at school no go funny for them."

@SAMMYFROSH commented:

"You tried well but try to learn the finishing and trimming to balance it all. That boy is hansome though."

@Massda1st Big & Biggest! said:

"Well done, keep practising and you will get better!"

@Francis Akuma said:

"Madam, kindly send those your boys to a barbershop. He is not happy."

Woman makes her hair herself

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who resides in the UK said she did not accept to pay N140,000 just to braid her hair once.

The lady, Maureen Chidimma, said she decided to braid her hair by herself as she could not afford the amount charged.

In a trending TikTok video, Maureen showed her followers how she braided her hair, which looked cute.

