A fashion designer shared her days of humble beginning with several throwback photos of her growth process

In the video, she showed how she could not afford a mannequin and the things she did to manage her business

Some social media users noticed that as she progressed, the styles she made were better, and they were inspired by her story

A fashion designer @african.haddy1 on TikTok wowed netizens after she shared her growth process in a video.

A fashion designer shows off her creative styles. Image credit: @african.haddy1

Source: TikTok

The lady showed the place she started from, her small shop, and how she and her partner managed two old sewing machines.

According to her, they could not afford mannequins and they adapted to using wood which was carved in a pattern that allowed them to hang the clothes.

In the video, she displayed the first cloth she made, the second, the third, and even more. The exciting part of her story was that she grew in her field and did more creative styles.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

When her partner left her to get married, she continued with the business and developed herself further. She showed the gorgeous styles she made and she encouraged netizens to always remain hopeful in all that they do.

See the video of the fashion designer's growth process below:

Reactions to the fashion designer's video

See some of the comments from netizens about the fashion designer's growth process below:

@pwetty Nabz:

"I bake cakes from home but have faith that one day I will be a popular baker and hotel businesswoman."

@hairah:

"I wish I went to a technical institution rather than going to university."

@xtenxyokon4:

"Nothing changes my dear .Na the iPhone camera make the dress and your looks perfect. So, leave itel alone."

@Mwangechi:

"I pray that your God locate me ..I've been struggling with my business for seven years now."

African Haddy | The Tailor:

"It took nine years to break through, so, don't give up."

@Mariee:

"She was getting better with time. I am happy to see the winning parts."

Shan Nakalanzi

"I finished setting up my shop but I am scared to open because people might laugh at me."

@UC:

"I pray my handwork grows bigger."

@Lusunflowerr:

"I'm truly inspired. This is growth."

@abitimafu:

"This is God."

@Olikay Zm:

"I feel happy seeing a woman doing great. I don't know why."

@it'sMilly:

"I was laughing the first time. Now, I am ashamed."

Lady celebrates incredible growth of her brand

Legit.ng earlier reported that a hardworking black lady had inspired netizens as she celebrated the first anniversary of her fast-rising brand.

The young business owner runs a well-stocked mini-mart, a beauty shop, a snacks station, and a relaxation spot.

Social media users rushed to the comments section to congratulate her with many tapping into her blessings.

Source: Legit.ng