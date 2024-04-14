A Nigerian woman was targeted by a goat who wanted some of the rice she was boiling for itself

The goat was said to have been sad because the woman declined to give it some rice to satisfy itself

In a funny video trending online, the goat was seen nodding the woman and also refusing to leave the scene

A goat was sad after a Nigerian woman refused to give it food to eat, and it even attacked the woman.

The goat refused to leave the scene despite the woman repeatedly chasing it away from where she was cooking.

The goat gave the woman a head nod. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Richard Bailey and TikTok/@anasthesia6.

In a video shared on TikTok by @anasthesia6, the woman was standing at the fireplace and she was resisting the goat as it fought back.

The goat used its head to nod the woman in a bid to get what it wanted. The woman later opened the pot on the fire to give it some.

The video is captioned:

"Cost of living affects both goat. Even goat dey fight for food."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as goat fights for rice

@user3841548430248 asked:

"But how goat go follow you cook finish you no go give am rice? E good?"

@yusfund said:

"You fit borrow me the goat I just bought one knife. I'll dash the goat a bag of rice."

@Ezinne said:

"That spoon the woman take from ground she use am turn rice. That's why I no dey like to eat for person house."

@Successful J said:

"You nor go carry one fire wood take wipe am lost?"

@d young said:

"Madam you must fight ooo. This one na friendly match."

@Spain lord said:

"This one no be goat o."

@chibrosario reacted:

"I had one like that before, a very lovely goat. My husband bought it for me."

Lion runs from a goat

Meanwhile, a lion ran away from a goat instead of killing and eating it after the domestic animal was thrown into the zoo.

A video that captured the unusual moment was posted on TikTok and has gone viral.

The video was said to have been recorded at the Ogba Zoo in Benin City, Edo state, where the goat was thrown at the lion.

