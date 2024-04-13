There are funny reactions on social media after a lady used a blue pen to draw a tattoo on her arm

A Nigerian lady attracted attention on TikTok after sharing a funny video to unveil her tattoo.

When she gleefully announced that she had acquired a tattoo on her arm, everyone wanted to see it.

The lady showed off the tattoo on her arm. Photo credit: TikTok/@callmewendy.

Source: TikTok

She noted seriously that the tattoo was her first and said that it was painful, unlike what she had been told.

The video is captioned:

"I got my first tattoo. Whosoever told that it is not painful is lying because this is very painful."

She went on to show her arm, only for her followers to see that the tattoo was drawn with a pen.

When they saw the image, many people laughed out loud. They went to the comment section to make funny jokes. @callmewendy0 shared the video.

Reactions as lady gets funny tattoo

@Wira said:

"You for use cashew."

@victorezeh458 said:

"Make I confess, I can't hide it any longer, na me draw Chinwendu the tattoo. I was watching cartoons then. Make una no vex for me abeg."

@Tosmando Moses said:

"I wish I can drop voice note."

@Ebele said:

"I swear this girl is a full package joy giver. See me laughing hard here."

@bullion said:

"This one na biro tattoo. Na for ama hausa you draw this one eehh fine girl?"

@lordkwadosisrael commented:

"Chiwendu, with this tattoo, you have lost me as your fan."

Source: Legit.ng