At a wedding event, a groom was invited to artistically capture his bride as she sat before him, an activity that quickly became viral

The groom set to work, sketching on the canvas with a sense of urgency, perhaps indicating his desire to swiftly fulfil the request

Once the groom finished his drawing, the event’s host collected the piece and took it discreetly at a table located in a remote corner of the venue

The man smiles as he draws his bride. Photo credit: @blessknx9sb

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amaka Charles said:

“Draw ur wife u go draw tegwolo.”

Jordon Sparkz wrote:

“If u were to marry what u drew, will u?”

PrisyGold commented:

“Nah axe she carry for the hand.”

Abraham also commented:

“This man just signed his divorce papers.”

Elikem Obedite:

“Draw ur wife u go draw mama tegwolo.”

Thelma:

“Make una go find person wey em draw give em as em wife.”

Sharonblack33:

“If na like this she dey, you for marry her.”

Blessed383:

“Make person no use this kind thing play with me ooo i fit draw make she tell me say she no marry again.”

Kobby Chris:

“And there was a divorce immediately she saw the drawing.”

Nanaba:

“Mabel Asiamah, you will draw him okay.”

Georgescott023:

“God I no sabi draw ooh.”

Emistony:

“The drawing is more pretty than her self in real life.”

Ladyogbomo:

“This man over tried. If my husband is asked to draw.”

Chomestic ventures:

“Dad this is ur daughter.”

Odogwu:

“This is not a bad ideal.”

Henry Fitz:

“Is the government aware of this?”

Mr.obeng_Solomon:

“If were be you, how will u feel.”

Man draws pretty lady sitting inside car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok user known as @davehero5 has shared an impressive video of a speed artist identified as Mr Ahmed, who drew a lady in less than five minutes.

A TikTok user known as @davehero5 has shared an impressive video of a speed artist identified as Mr Ahmed, who drew a lady in less than five minutes.

According to Dave, the speed artist doesn’t have a phone and he pleaded with anyone in need of his services to reach out to him.

Source: Legit.ng