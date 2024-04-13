A cybersecurity expert detailed his long journey to retrieve a massive sum of 500 million naira stolen by a sophisticated hacker

Over an intense period of weeks, he meticulously tracked the digital trail, culminating in the successful recovery of the funds and the arrest of the cybercriminal

Amidst the high-stakes operation, he sought the spiritual support of his mother through WhatsApp

A Nigerian cybersecurity specialist narrated his experience of retrieving 500 million naira stolen by a cybercriminal.

The professional revealed in a video that the pursuit spanned several days before he successfully traced the hacker and reclaimed the funds.

The man explained how he did it. Photo credit: @akintundejames

Source: TikTok

During the ordeal, he sought his mother’s spiritual support through WhatsApp, which he credits in the TikTok video after an eventual recovery of the stolen amount and the subsequent apprehension of the perpetrator, as shared by @akintundejames.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Räh Män said:

“Boss my phone was stolen can you help me recover it.”

Akintunde James wrote:

“Yes we can. But police report must be provided.”

Joshua Ajuk:

“Why the person no spoof?”

Spider.Dev:

“Still finding a mentor for this.”

Vincent Akinwande:

“Weldon bro. God bless you.”

DANIEL:

“Wait, it took you 4 weeks to bring it back up? Nah they need a refund.”

Akintunde James:

“Remote severs are back on.. Have you heard about RANSOM WARE BEFORE? Just pray it don't attack u.”

lammozis:

“Wow! Wonderful.”

Edyking007

“Would love to learn. Good job.”

Borngreat101:

“How do l get the training.”

Yahoo Boy shares message his female client sent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man with the handle @alpha_male471 on TikTok has declared he has stopped engaging in internet fraud.

Announcing his decision on the social media platform, @alpha_male471, appealed to netizens to put him in prayers. He released his chats with a female client whom he scammed. The woman complained about how she lost her daughter.

She passionately told him about her challenge and prayed for him. Eventually, he confessed to her and apologised for everything.

Lady opens up about how her uncle scammed her

There is also a story of a young lady narrating how she ended up in Dubai after her uncle, who was her agent scammed her.

Source: Legit.ng