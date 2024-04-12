Fate has a way of reuniting souls that are bound to be together as husband and wife. This is the story of Godwin Bassey and his then-girlfriend, Endurance. When they first met in 2012, they fell in love as young people and were hoping to kick off their relationship in earnest before they parted ways.

It's not that they broke up, as they had a strong desire to take their relationship to the next level, but Bassey's girlfriend, Endurance, relocated to another town. Bassey lived in Oron, Akwa Ibom state, at the time they met. His girlfriend relocated to Eket, and this change of town almost ended their relationship.

She was his first girlfriend, and he had her in his heart even when he, too, left Oron for Calabar to further his education.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Bassey recalled:

"My wife was my first girlfriend in life (2012) as an adolescent, and just when we were trying to get more serious, she left Oron town to Eket to finish Secondary school, while I left for Calabar for further studies. Just 2020, fate brought us together again, and we had to continue our relationship, and this time, I couldn't let her go anywhere by engaging her; then she started school, and then we got married on 7th September 2023."

How man sent his girlfriend to school

After they were reunited, Endurance expressed a strong desire to still go to school as she only completed her secondary education. The only challenge was that there was no money to sponsor her dream, so Bassey took up the challenge.

He told Legit.ng:

"When we got reunited, I discovered that one of her greatest issue was her inability to further her Education. I saw her eagerness and determination for further studies, and then I decided to do to the best of my abilities, till she succeeded."

I was not afraid that she would leave me

Legit.ng asked Bassey if he was scared that his girlfriend would leave him after her studies, and he said he was not afraid since he trusted her.

His words:

"I wasn't scared, since she has never given me reason to doubt her since our first meeting. So, the seed of trust kept germinating and today yielding good fruits to my life."

Even though he was not afraid, some people cautioned him that he was taking a big risk by training another man's daughter in school with the hope of getting married to her.

Bassey, however, said he did not see the risk:

"Definitely, I was severely cautioned and discouraged through direct and indirect manner of expressions, and my family and best friend were cool with the project. But the truth is, I wasn't actually seeing that as a risk, but as one of my responsibilities as a young man who wished to get married only to a lovely beautiful graduate, which wouldn't give space for people's opinions to matter."

Bassey is a university graduate who studied at the University of Calabar. He said he had the dream of getting married to a graduate, too, and he was glad when his dreams came true. Bassey, who is from Akwa Ibom state, married his lover in 2023.

He recently shared photos showing the day his wife passed out of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

