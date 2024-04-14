In a captivating TikTok video, a Nigerian lady with one leg has garnered significant attention and praise for her radiant and upbeat demeanor

She confidently poses for the camera, crutches in hand, her smile conveying a powerful message of resilience and positivity

The video has not only inspired admiration from viewers but has also sparked a wave of affection, with some expressing a keen interest in forming a romantic relationship with her

She attracts the attention of men. Photo credit: @cindychilaka

Source: TikTok

Beautiful lady with one leg

The video garnered widespread admiration from spectators, and a handful even expressed a desire to pursue a romantic relationship with her, as shared by @cindychilaka.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Benson Nwabueze said:

“My wife. how are you doing today.”

Erick pounds wrote:

“Come let marry.”

Prisy23 commented:

“Awwn very beautiful may the Lord locate you the man who will love you till the end.”

Umahi Ruth also commented:

“Amen that special one that will regardless is coming you are such a pretty angel.”

MC Nwaeze:

“I'm here my lovely sister.”

Matlexy1:

“All or U asKIng her to marry u shud behave urselves yiang preparations to propose to her like this.”

Sammy:

“You deserve the best love.”

Simeon okeke:

“You are very beautiful.”

Promise:

“Lovely Sweetheart.”

Osas billions:

“You are so beautiful.”

Lady with only one leg dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that millions of fans on TikTok have seen the video of a lady who uses only one leg to dance.

The fine lady posted the short dance video using her TikTok handle, @444.moniii_, and it has got a lot of attention. Apart from getting so many views, the video has so far been liked by over 687,000 fans and shared by 16,500 people.

The reason behind the huge attention the video is getting is that the lady is disabled. Her right leg appears to have been amputated, but this is not confirmed. How she uses it to dance has left many people fascinated.

Source: Legit.ng