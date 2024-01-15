Single Mom Who Graduated with First Class Gets N500,000 Gift, She Reacts

A Nigerian lady who graduated with a first class degree as a single mom received N500,000 cash from Viva after her story went viral

A Nigerian lady named Blessing who achieved a remarkable feat of graduating with a first class degree as a single mom received a huge reward of N500,000 cash from Viva, a detergent company in Nigeria, after her inspiring story went viral on social media.

The young lady, who graduated with a distinction in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), shared her journey of overcoming the challenges of being a student and a mother.

She revealed that she became pregnant when she was in her second year of study, but she never gave up on her dreams of pursuing academic excellence. She faced many difficulties and pressures, but she remained focused and determined to achieve her goals.

The lady, who was deeply touched by the generous gesture from Viva, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the company for recognizing and rewarding her hard work.

In her words:

“This is indeed a fresh start with Viva. Thank you so much, VIVA detergent, for selecting me as a recipient of your generous offer. I will put the supply of VIVA products and the cash prize to good use, and I hope to continue making you proud. Thank you again!”

Single mom graduates with first class

