A Nigerian lady said she was contacted on Instagram by a movie producer who promised to feature her in an upcoming film

She said the man asked her to come to Asaba, Delta state and see him, and when she got there, she registered with N200,000

The lady said she was never featured in any movie, and she later lost the money she used as a registration fee

A lady has called on the government to ban movie production in Asaba as she narrated what happened to her in the city.

The TikTok lady, @judasofbead01, said she was contacted by a movie producer who told her that she could be a good actress.

The lady said she lost N200,000. Photo credit: Instagram/Junior Pope and TikTok/@judasofbead01.

She said the producer invited her to Asaba so she could be featured in a movie which was in the making.

However, the producer insisted that she must pay a registration fee of N200,000, and she paid the money.

However after paying the money, she was not featured in the movie as she alleged that someone she did not mention wanted to sleep with her in the night. The money she used to register was not refunded to her.

The lady claimed many bad things are happening in Asaba in the name of movie production and asked the government to intervene.

This is coming after the tragic death of Junior Pope and others, who were involved in a boat accident in the Anam River while returning from a movie shoot.

Reactions as lady shares Asaba experience

@Lawrencia said:

"Me too them one kack me."

@SheisMirra said:

"200k as of 2021 that’s a very big money."

@GOLD FASHION HUB said:

"The worst part be say, when you watch the movie finish, you go tire, no head no tail."

Man speaks about Junior Pope's death

Meanwhile, Junior Pope's death has continued to trend on and off social media as fans mourn the Nollywood actor.

A video of a man speaking on the millions Junior Pope's family will spend not to bury him by the riverside is trending online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the late Junior Pope drowned in Anam River, Anambra state, while on his way to a movie production.

