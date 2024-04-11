A video of a female astrologer advising people to avoid water from 10th to the 12th of April 2024 to avoid tragic deaths has surfaced

The lady claimed that two planets, Mars and Saturn, were coming together and advised netizens to be very careful

The clip resurfaced shortly after Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, died in a river on April 10th while returning from a movie set

A video of an astrologer giving a serious warning to netizens on how to avoid tragic death has resurfaced online.

She shared the video online moments before the tragic death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, who drowned inside a river alongside some crew members.

Astrologer shares dates to avoid beaches and river Photo credit: @naijaeverything, Jnrpope/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady warns against 10th to 12th April

In a video reposted by @naijaeverything on Instagram, the young astrologer disclosed that there was going to be a close conjunction between two planets, Mars And Saturn.

According to the lady, the both planets will be meeting in Pisces, which signifies water and the conjunction between the two planets will bring about frustration and destruction.

She further warned sternly against people visiting beaches, rivers or anywhere that has to do with water.

She said:

“You really need to be careful around river, beaches, water generally because waters are really angry right now. So you really need to be careful in order to avoid boat capsizing or you being drawn into the river.”

The video began circulating online following the tragic death of a veteran actor Junior Pope who drowned inside a river on 10th April.

Reactions as astrologer speaks on water spirits

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts on the lady’s revelation.

@stanley_socy_stoner said:

“Truly na true. Dat frustration hit me yesday even disappointment.”

@iam_mykriss_ said:

“This can be so true because that 3rd mainland bridge yesterday was not the way it use to be even commercial buses gats dey call their self to be careful driving because the breeze from the water side fit throway car or bus wey Dey top speed or make e no go carry person wey dey by the door throw for the water.”

@zeepet_ said:

“My Astro queen, It's not clout astrology is real and she really reads well. why is everything (Good and bad) happening in Aries ,first it's mercury retrograde, the total eclipse and now these two annoying planets. 25th better come early so mercury retrograde can shift abeg.”

@sgold_dahrace reacted:

“Hmm his might be true I'm Pisces and theses days have been so angry with people even God until the in pope death yesterday, If you're a Pisces you will notice this year really and our month really favoured us! Can't be only me!”

@chidofuf reacted:

“Abi na why that person fly from bus enter water for third mainland bridge.”

@martezosunde said:

“Ok make I no drink water again abeg of Pisces.”

Watch the video below:

