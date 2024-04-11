A Nigerian prophet has claimed Junior Pope was unconscious as of the time he was pulled out of the water

However, he said the people who were around took him to the native doctor instead of the hospital for attention

He said those who were praying for the actor had yet to understand many things which he did not mention

A prophet said those who pulled Junior Pope from the water allegedly took him to a native doctor instead of the hospital.

The prophet, Gen Robert Jr, also tackled people who were posting on social media, asking God to save the actor's life.

The prophet tackled those who took Junior Pope to the shrine. Photo credit: Instagram/Junior Pope and Facebook/Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide.

Gen Robert said those who were making posts and praying for the survival of the actor lacked knowledge of many things.

The prophet wrote on Facebook:

"JNR pope was unconscious they took him to native doctor instead of hospital… so funny! Now they are saying he must be buried by the river side based on tradition… okay. Secondly, I saw people posting that God won’t let him die… there is a lot you don’t know."

Gen Robert is of the Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide and he has earlier issued prophecies about deaths in Nollywood.

The prophet had said in 2021 and 2024:

"I see death coming to cover the Nollywood industry. Nollywood, pray. I see Nollywood legends are gone. Zack Orji gone, Amaechi Munonago gone, Mr Ibu gone."

Reactions to Gen Robert's post

Miracle Miracle said:

"Exactly! Some were even giving credit to the herbalist and expect God to intervene."

Lawrence Ekene

"This is a painful loss! Some ezenwanyi on Facebook were already trying to channel the Glory to their goddess! About 2 of them on Facebook here. Now, they won't talk. If it's Church nah, they will rise to talk gibberish."

Man speaks about Junior Popes's death

Meanwhile, Junior Pope's death has continued to trend on and off social media as fans mourn the Nollywood actor.

A video of a man speaking on the millions Junior Pope's family will spend in order not to bury him by the riverside is trending online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the late Junior Pope drowned in Anam River, Anambra state, while on his way to a movie production.

