It was a funny moment when a man on a commercial bus spoke what sounded like the Chinese language

In a hilarious video, the man was talking on the phone, and he instantly attracted the attention of other passengers

However, the caption on the video revealed that the Chinese language was fake, but he successfully got other passengers to believe him

A man attracted the attention of bus passengers when he spoke what sounded like Chinese language.

In a funny video posted by @conrade_01 the man was sounding as if he was from China, and other bus passengers turned to look at him.

A lot of people turned to look at the man when he was speaking. Photo credit: TikTok/@conrade_01.

Source: TikTok

However, a caption on the video says what he was speaking was fake Chinese and not the real one.

He was talking on the phone, and immediately people heard him, they turned their attention to where he was standing.

But some people who have watched the video insisted that he sounded real and convincing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man speaks fake Chinese language

@Imposter commented:

"What if the phone rings in the process?"

@Ibtyhal said:

"The woman who looked at him from head to toe."

@survivor commented:

"But some words are real."

@Abijassie said:

"Not me laughing loudly at 01:20."

@Tourist said:

"I understood everything."

@Domzy761 commented:

"He was correct somehow. Some words though."

@Joanna's shoe garden commented:

"It sounds so real, man."

@KOBBIE LAMAR asked:

"How is he not even laughing."

@mark05997 said:

"It sounds more like Japanese."

@goddess lydia said:

"Those who saw were surprised where he got that language from."

@BIG FRESH commented:

"Na you win this prank."

@pham said:

"Knowing a little foreign language is a plus."

@Zepri Far commented:

"If you try telling him to interpret it, he definitely won't understand."

