A fledgling student nurse took to TikTok to narrate her first encounter with childbirth, capturing the tense moments leading up to the delivery

Her video journeyed through the delivery room’s charged atmosphere, as she awaited the mother’s efforts to birth her child

The successful conclusion of the delivery was shared with palpable joy, showcasing the newborn and marking a memorable milestone

A young student nurse narrated her inaugural childbirth experience on TikTok.

The clip depicted her in the delivery room, awaiting the moment the mother would bring forth her infant.

The young lady witnessed childbirth. Photo credit: @lit_tle_paula

Source: TikTok

Student nurse experiences childbirth

The culmination of the video revealed the triumphant delivery, capturing the nurse’s elation alongside the newborn as shown by @lit_tle_paula.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Marian chichi said:

“What's the name if ur school, is post basic form out in ur school?”

PAU LAC responded:

“Edo state college of nursing...post basic form is not on yet.”

Owie Owen:

“Congratulations dear.”

Nikiooo:

“Congratulations.”

Hairsby_emye:

“How did you feel after.”

PAU _LA:

“YoU can see the happy expression on my face.”

User838388338:

“I want to know more about the school.”

