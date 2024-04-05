A Nigerian youth corps member’s graduation became a poignant family moment when she shared her NYSC uniform and certificate with her grandmother

The video, capturing the grandmother’s emotional reaction as she wore the uniform and held the certificate, has touched the hearts of many

It has quickly spread, receiving thousands of interactions and becoming a testament to the corps member’s achievement and familial pride

A touching moment was captured on video as a Nigerian youth corps member elicited tears of joy from her grandmother by presenting her with the NYSC khaki uniform and certificate upon completion of the NYSC programme.

The heartwarming footage, which showcases the elderly woman tearfully donning the NYSC attire and clutching her granddaughter’s certificate, has garnered widespread acclaim, amassing thousands of likes, shares, and comments across social platforms on @fikky921.

The grandma was happy to see her NYSC certificate. Photo credit: @fikky921

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned: “Who am I without God and my grandmother, absolutely nothing #YouMadeMeWhoIAmToday, Mama. They rejected me, but you didn’t leave. We started the journey together right from primary school. Mama, we made it Alhamdulilahi. #Alhamdulillah.”

Watch the video below:

