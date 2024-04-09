A lady undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has lamented that her N33,000 stipend cannot take her home

She lamented that her monthly salary can only afford her four cartons of noodles and can't buy even one bag of rice

The NYSC member said what others are earning in an hour abroad is what she is earning in a month in Nigeria

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has lamented the low amount she gets as stipends.

The NYSC member shared a video on TikTok, enumerating some of the things she cannot afford because her N33000 monthly stipend is too small.

The NYSC lady said her stipend was small. Photo credit: TikTok/Sandra Goddy and Getty Images/Anadolu.

Source: UGC

In the video she shared, the lady, Sandra Goddy, lamented that her monthly allowance can only buy her four cartons of noodles.

Sandra also said she has to save her monthly salary for at least, 10 months before she can afford an iPhone.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She was sad that even if she saved her 2-month's salary, she would still not be able to afford a bag of rice in Nigeria.

Sandra said the N33000 she is paid as a monthly allowance in Nigeria is what other people are earning per hour abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC lady laments poor salary

@benedict ogochukwu said:

"Life after Nysc could be the worst."

@Nwanah Anthony commented:

"Na you want to serve that country."

@Evang joseph taiwo said:

"Go get your passport. You are going out of this country soonest."

@IRABOR Chijioke said:

"They are not paying you salary, it is just an upkeep called allowance. Please be guided."

@aliumuhammedjam61 commented:

"You never see something. Go and learn truck."

@Josh said:

"This is the kind of challenge that should go viral."

@Trace said:

"Madam, you are not working you are serving your country."

Man taunts his uncle after NYSC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate visited his uncle to greet him after leaving the National Youth Service Corps camp.

The man said his uncle did not believe he could make it through school, so he visited him to prove he had made it.

The video generated many comments among social media users, who reminded him of black magic.

Source: Legit.ng