A corps member has gone viral on social media after celebrating the successful completion of her service year

A Nigerian youths corps member with a unique body stature has gone viral after celebrating the completion of her service year.

In several photos, she showed off her curves and displayed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate for everyone to see.

Source: Instagram

Corps member's stature stuns viewers

The corps member had a visibly fine shape with a bigger lower body and netizens couldn't get enough of her.

However, some netizens claimed that it was too much for her and asked if she wasn't facing body pains, especially while carrying some stressful NYSC tasks.

Reactions trail corps member's body stature

Social media users reacted massively to the photos with many commenting on her body stature.

While some claimed that her lower body was too full, others gushed over her beauty and complimented her.

Flygirl_deybee asked:

"Na edit abi na real. My eyes dey pain me."

Brendanukagod__ wrote:

"Each time i see something like this and remember my fellow man dey chop am clean mouth I always feel happy."

@jadenni said:

"How did she wear her trouser?"

@bisolllhy added:

"Her shape na fire."

Wahala_gistt said:

"The small wey just come out still big pass my Ex full yansh."

Fikunademii reacted:

"This can't be real.. How did she manage it inside that trouser?"

Iampiusa said:

"Legs problems in future, Now you can enjoy your body as e dey hot."

John_kennedyeze asked:

"Them allow her serve soo."

Cucarracha reacted:

"I like how this blog they post Baddies and tagging them too."

Adamzoffcial added:

"Eyaah.. Poor girl. Is there cure for this?"

Officialsayso247 said:

"How she take graduate."

Beuncarz wrote:

"All power and congratulations belongs to bumbum oo."

lyonejohnsin said:

"She use walkthrough for school. Nobody can tell me otherwise. Her eye go don see shege."

Corps member flaunts perfect shape in khaki

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful corps member went viral on social media after sharing a post on the TikTok app.

The post which she shared via her official account on TikTok showed the curvy lady in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) khaki outfit.

Source: Legit.ng