A Nigerian mother has shared an intriguing video of her 10-month-old son who was lost in deep thoughts

The boy placed his palm on his head as his concerned mother called his name severally to get him out of the scary position

The caring mum said she has been trying to figure out what went wrong with her son to keep him in deep thoughts

A Nigerian mother has cried out on social media over the unexpected attitude of her handsome 10-month-old son.

She shared a video of the little boy sitting quietly inside a toy car with his hands gently placed on his head.

10-month-old boy lost in thoughts Photo credit: @t21journeywith/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy lost in thoughts

In the clip shared on TikTok by @t21.journey.with, the concerned mother called her son's name severally to get his attention.

She disclosed that she has been trying to figure out what could be the reason for her son getting so lost in thoughts.

She wrote:

“What could a baby of 10 months be thinking?What exactly is on his mind? Is he tired? Tired of what exactly? Is he hungry, it can't be hunger because I fed him less than an hour ago. Is he just being dramatic Or is he also tired of Nigeria? This and many more run through my mind.”

Reactions trail video of thinking baby

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with different thoughts and opinions of netizens on what the little boy might be thinking about.

Molly molly said:

“Derick de go through break up leave him alone.”

Malvin said:

“Nigeria done de show am shege.”

HALFNTION said:

“This guy don see waiting we no dey see kaiiii things go rough.”

RocketClothing said:

“Madame pls check who he was in his previous life. then find out what he lacked then and make sure u provide times two for him.”

Maabenadreambig27 said:

“10 years or ten months cos am confused.”

ABDOLLAR$$$ said:

“Person wer don plan finish say na USA dey go born na my guy come see his self for naija so make he no think abi.”

User79397794672208 reacted:

“If na you dey carry come nigeria instead of canada you know go think Derrick they think wetin he do Angel micheal to send him to Nigeria.”

Joana Mawufemor Sattey said:

“We have given birth to our ancestors, eiii see ooo, like his girlfriend ask him yo buy iPhone 46 promax 4 her and the cash os not there.”

@amarajoseph345 said:

“The guy dey think about noodles price Cause soon he go complete 1 year.”

Watch the video below:

Baby's facial expression gets N1 million views

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that newborn baby has gained online popularity with his hilarious facial expressions captured in a trending video.

Despite being less than a week old, this little bundle of joy has already become an internet sensation. His gestures are meme-worthy.

Source: Legit.ng