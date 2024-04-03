A Nigerian mother has shared a funny video showing how she tied her baby’s leg with a wrapper to stop him from walking off

The young mum lamented that ever since her baby started walking by himself, she has not had peace in the house

Social media users who watched the video however advised the woman to allow her baby to move freely

A Nigerian mother has shared the scope she recently tried out on her little son who has been scattering the house since he began to walk.

According to the mother, she has been unable to enjoy peace in her house since her son started walking on his own.

Mum ties baby's leg with wrapper

The mother identified on TikTok as @kingdike1 shared a video of her baby’s leg tied with a wrapper.

She disclosed that she resorted to tying his leg with a wrapper to make moving around difficult for him.

The baby was seen in the video struggling to move away from where he was tied.

She wrote:

“Since this boy started walking I have not had peace. He can destroy a room in 20 seconds.”

Reactions as mum ties baby's leg

The comments section on TikTok was filled with lots of reactions from netizens who advised the mother to allow her baby to exercise his fundamental right of movement.

BlessingHelen261 said:

“Please let this boy work o, the way he suppose to walk, if he no walker nna go they complain, please allow him for God sake.”

Mimmies Catering Services said:

“Welcome to parenthood.”

@lauren Soko said:

“Please allow him its his time. This is where you pack away ornaments and decorations. its going to be like this you until he is 4.”

Kamara baby said:

“Abeg live this boy joor na waiting you do your mama.”

@user21663887232384 reacted:

“My dear is not easy this is exactly what is happening to me.”

Jorge_god said:

“Freedom of movement is a fundamental human right. So please allow him move.”

@marcelineaddah said:

“Am just anticipating my son n my kid sis.”

@lukata said:

“I think I need to do this to my son too.”

