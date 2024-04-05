A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video of her little daughter carrying and caring for a live chicken

According to the mother, her daughter refused to make her hair until she was given the live chicken as a pet

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok insisted that the little girl was an old woman at heart or a priestess

A video of a little girl who refused to make her hair until she was given a live chicken has been making waves online.

In the video shared by the little girl’s mother identified as @successfulljury on TikTok, the little girl was seen petting the live chicken while getting her hair done.

Little girl holds live chicken while braiding her hair Photo credit: @successfulljury/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl's love for chicken stuns viewers

She gently laid the live chicken on her lap and held it with so much care and attention as her mum filmed her.

Netizens were surprised that the live chicken stayed still without any fuss like they had an unspoken connection.

Successfulljury captioned the video:

“Pov >>when ur daughter refused to make her hair on till I give her life chicken as a pet.”

Reactions as little girl holds live chicken

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with reactions from netizens who were shocked at the way she carried the chicken without being scared.

Gift Sam reacted:

“This one na goddess o.”

Gregkenx said:

“See how the chicken just dey obey.”

Motsi Ceen reacted:

“I'm a 40 something old woman scared of chickens. Kudos to this fearless princess.”

Dairo Boluwatife said:

“Omo na ancestors remain for heaven o, if dem put chicken for my body I will faint.”

SINGLE MOSQUITO reacted:

“Where is she from Abeg mama ur mate dy care teddy e reach ur turn Na fowl u carry ehn baby.”

@princess Esther 22 said:

“You no try for baby at all you this woman.”

ExplorerD reacted:

“My mum said my own was cat. She said at some point she felt they have possessed me with the cat.”

Source: Legit.ng