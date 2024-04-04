A mother has cried out on social media after her little daughter drank nine packs of happy hour juice while she was sleeping

Reacting to the situation, the angry mother promised that her baby would start going to school with only water as punishment for her act

Netizens shared their experiences and the precautions they took to stop their children from carrying out such an act

A Nigerian mother was shocked to the bones when she woke up to witness the naughty act of her little daughter.

A video showed the little girl arranging empty packs of happy hour juice into a carton after consuming them secretly.

Little girl finishes 9 packs of juice Photo credit: @tiaraoluwanimiatm/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum says daughter drank 9 packs of juice

The pained mother identified as @tiaraoluwanimi_atm on TikTok disclosed that her baby had drank nine packs of the juice at a stretch while she was sleeping.

According to the mum, her daughter was meant to go to school with the drinks one at a time throughout the coming week.

As punishment, the pained mother revealed that she had no choice but to start giving the little girl only water to take to school.

She wrote:

“Guess who would be taking water alone to school throughout next week? She drank 9 happy hour before I woke up!”

Reactions as little girl secretly consumes juice

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok shared relatable experiences after keeping their children’s juice within their reach.

Chiomas reacted:

“My son's caprisonne it on top the wardrobe I rather climb every day I learnt the hard way.”

STASY said:

“This temptation pass baby girl power to overcome.”

Just_ Tinah cakes and more said:

“She needs to be happy.”

A.d.e.i.f.e_S.h.u.g.a said:

“Happy hour wey I dey always hide from my son. 1 per day or nothing by the way water is good for the body.”

Oladepo Temilola Aderiyike said:

“And she helps you arrange it back oo, she is a good girl she gat to be happy.”

Neemahtallah reacted:

“Abeg Abeg her man will restock GAte she wants to be happy nah.”

Jasmeane said:

“She's arranging it back for you na. Mummy please.”

Source: Legit.ng