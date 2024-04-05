A Nigerian lady has shared a video revealing the unexpected incident that occurred during her traditional wedding

The video showed the moment she suddenly collapsed and poured away the cup of wine she was asked to give to her husband

While sharing the clip, she prayed for all her followers never to experience such bad luck on their wedding day

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showcasing the mishap that occurred on the day of her traditional wedding.

The lady identified as @ammy_mill on TikTok quickly went viral after revealing how her 'village people' came to destroy her day.

Bride faints while trying to give drink to husband Photo credit: @ammy_mil/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady collapses on her traditional wedding day

In the video, she was first seen dancing with a cup of wine which she was asked to give to her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Unfortunately, when she got to his seat, she tried to kneel before him but suddenly lost her balance and fell to the ground.

The wine poured away right in front of her husband and guests gathered around to help her get out of the situation.

Ammy_mill captioned the video:

“May this never be our portion on our big day. Village people came late.”

Reactions as bride collapses on wedding day

Netizens who watched the clip on TikTok had different things to say about the cause of the incident

While some claimed it was a natural accident, others insisted that it was the handiwork of evil people.

@kwintoyin290 reacted:

“Why the husband go sit down for that kind place where Dey expect her to knell down on the stone or where.”

Throat H said:

“Nothing like village people na you no look well. Gara gara.”

@chachakay reacted:

“Meaning say marriage don cancel in Igbo land it's a very very bad omen for that drink to pour.”

Cynthia Chinny said:

“Jesus Christ. May this not be my portion in Jesus name Amen.”

Maddiewears said:

“It will never be our portion in jesus name.”

Amara chi said:

“Am so sorry about this chaii Gid abeg ooh.”

Watch the video below:

Bride collapses on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian groom shocked everyone after dumping his beautiful bride on their wedding day.

In a viral video, the angry husband denounced his marriage, stating that he could not go home with her.

Source: Legit.ng