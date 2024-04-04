A Nigerian man has said he did not know that people still have money to pay for flight tickets and travel abroad

The man, Brendan Eze, was reacting to the announcement by Air Peace, indicating that it had increased capacity for the London-Lagos route

Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, said the airline's flight tickets from Lagos to London had sold out till September

A Nigerian man reacted to an announcement made by Air Peace concerning its Lagos-London route.

The Nigerian airline had, on April 3, announced that it was increasing the capacity on its London-Lagos route.

According to Air Peace, the increase was due to the overwhelming demand by air passengers.

Thanking Nigerians for their patronage, the airline wrote:

"Due to overwhelming demand and interest in our London route, we have decided to increase the capacity on the route. This means that more seats are now available."

But in his reaction, Brendan Eze, an X user, said he did not know that many Nigerians had money to fly abroad.

"So una get money to travel like this?"

Air Peace's CEO, Allen Onyema, had said the airline sold out its tickets for the lucrative Lagos-London route until September.

The airline started flying to London on March 30, and the news made many air passengers happy.

One of the reasons for the happiness was that Air Peace charged a lesser amount than other airlines.

The airline was taking N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

Air Peace also announced that it had a special discount for students flying to resume studies in the UK.

