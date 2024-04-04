Due to surging demand, Air Peace has publicly announced the expansion of its Lagos-London flight route

Air Peace, a Nigerian-based airline, recently revealed plans to expand its capacity on the Lagos-London route, citing a significant rise in demand.

The announcement was made public through the airline's social media pages on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

As a result of this expansion, passengers seeking flights to London through Air Peace now have a broader selection of seating options to consider.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the airline commenced its maiden Lagos-London international flight with much fanfare.

Increasing capacity on Lagos-London route

The airline, which has become a favourite of many Nigerians, stated that more seats will now be available for more passengers to occupy.

It stated on its X page:

“Due to overwhelming demand and interest in our London route, we have decided to increase the capacity on the route. This means that more seats are now available.

“Air Peace would like to thank the Nigerian population, both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom, for their support. We do not take it for granted, and we will be doing our best to continue to make the whole country proud.”

On its maiden voyage to London, the airline embarked with 260 passengers on a Boeing 777 aircraft, equipped with a seating capacity of 274, on a Saturday.

Commencing from Lagos, the route is now operational daily. This development has caused a stir in market dynamics, compelling foreign airlines accustomed to monopolizing the route to reassess their pricing tactics.

In an interview with Arise TV on Monday, Allen Onyema, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, disclosed that tickets for Air Peace's Lagos-London flights are completely booked until September.

Onyema mentioned that the airline currently operates with more than 30 aircraft and has made arrangements for an additional 33. He stressed Air Peace's goal of growing its fleet to exceed 60 aircraft.

