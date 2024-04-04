Allen Onyema, Air Peace's CEO, has disclosed that the airline is planning to start Abuja to New York Flight

In an interview, he said that the airline may add to the seven daily flight operations from Nigeria to Gatwick Airport

He also disclosed that the airline is dedicated to increasing demand for air travel into and out of Nigeria

The chief executive officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has stated that the airline is willing to add more flights to the seven daily flights that Air Peace now operates from Nigeria to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

Air Peace has set its sights on growing its global reach, especially with plans to start operating flights from Abuja to New York and Houston by the end of 2024. Photo Credit: Air Peace

He said that Air Peace has set its sights on growing its global reach, especially with plans to start operating flights from Abuja to New York and Houston by the end of 2024.

In addition, Onyema disclosed the airline's desire to purchase more planes to fund its aggressive growth strategies, including acquiring three Boeing 777s for prospective lines to Houston and New York.

This came as the airline recently announced it has commenced its Lagos-London flight services.

The commencement of the service came a month after it announced plans to begin direct flight operations to London on March 30 during a prelaunch forum organised by the airline in February.

The airline offers economy class tickets for its London route at N1.2 million and business class tickets at N4 million.

Nigerians have hailed the airline's entry into the space, which caused airlines in the industry to bring down their cost of tickets.

Independent.ng reported that Air Peace's dedication to fulfilling the increasing demand for air travel into and out of Nigeria is demonstrated by this solid operational capacity.

Air Peace to the rescue despite challenges

Nigeria's aviation sector has expanded and developed significantly in recent years, and Air Peace Airlines has become a significant player in the market.

Onyema discussed the internal and external challenges that the airline had to overcome to launch this eagerly anticipated service of starting direct flights from Lagos to London.

He said the road to gaining operating certification for the Lagos-London flights has been difficult, involving everything from bureaucratic roadblocks to global aero-political difficulties.

Onyema's story highlights the need for more assistance and collaboration from regulatory bodies by illuminating the complex network of laws, titles, and licenses that control international aviation travel.

Airlines offering cheap airfares

Legit.ng reported that airfares from Nigeria to other nations have significantly decreased due to the naira's appreciation in value and competition from Air Peace's commencement of flights on the Lagos-London route.

Following the naira's record-low decline, BusinessDay reported that the pressure on the foreign currency market has decreased recently.

The FX reforms that began last year resulted in a significant devaluation of the naira, sharply increasing the rate at which tickets are sold through the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

