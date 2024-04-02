A Nigerian man said he is happy over the price Air Peace is charging for its Lagos to London direct flight

He shared a screenshot of the cost, which he saw on the website of Airpeace, and noted that the cost had crashed

Checks by Legit.ng show that Air Peace is charging N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy

A Nigerian man is over the moon because of the amount Air Peace is charging for a direct flight from Lagos to Gatwick Airport London.

In a post he made on X, the man said he was more interested in the price of the Airpeace direct flight to London than what the aircrew wore.

The man said the price was cheaper. Photo credit: X/OJ_Banty and Air Peace.

Source: Twitter

The aircrew was spotted dressed in customised 'isiagu' native attire, but the man said what was important was the reduced cost.

The X user, Afolabi, shared a screenshot of the cost of a flight to London and captioned it:

"AirPeace made flight tickets from Lagos to Gatwick fall from $1580 to $761, wetin concern me say dem wear Isiagu for the advert?"

Checks on the website of Air Peace show that they company is charging N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

The above is for a flight scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, from Lagos to London Gatwick via Air Peace.

Another airline checked by Legit.ng is charging N1.7 million for the economy class on the same day.

See Afolabi's post below:

Reactions as Airpeace starts direct flight to London

@mayor_swissnd said:

"Most of the people crying about the uniform have not even seen the four corners of an international airport."

@Olojodu said:

"Do you get? If them like make them serve kolanut and ogogoro and play Oja before the announcement."

@IamBayoAyy said:

"The price will still reduce. Make those wey won cry dey cry."

Air Peace begins sale of ticket

Meanwhile, Air Peace kicked off the sale of its flight schedules for its London service starting March 30, 2024.

The airline said the tickets for the London route are now available on the website at unbeatable rates.

It also disclosed that there is a special discount for Nigerian students who choose to travel to the UK using the airline.

