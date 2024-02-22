Air Peace Airlines is now ready to fly to London from Nigeria and will offer special student fares

The special offer will make it more affordable for students travelling for educational purposes to the UK

Data from the UK government shows that there were 44,195 students from Nigeria across all levels of study in 2021-22

Air Peace Airlines has announced that special student fares will be available upon the commencement of flight from Nigeria to London on March 30, 2024.

This announcement was made by Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, during the airline’s travel agents forum for the London launch in Lagos on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

How the special fares will work?

Onyema said the special student fares will make it very affordable for students travelling for educational purposes during holidays and school resumption periods and will be handled by travel agents.

His words:

“Several parents have been disconnected from their children. Many students have not been home for over two years because their parents cannot afford return fares to London. Parents will no longer suffer to raise money for fares for their children because the student fares will be affordable for all parents.

“My children all schooled abroad and we insist that they return to Nigeria during their school breaks no matter how short. This is to enable us remain connected to our children and ensure they stick to our values and culture. I know this is also the desire of several other parents but this desire has been cut short because of high fares.

“This narrative will changed as soon as Air Peace resumes flights to London."

Why the London flight is important to Air Peace

Speaking further, Onyema said the Air Peace London route was borne out of his love for Nigeria and to put an end to high fares from Nigeria to London and back.

He said:

“I am not interested in politics. This is not about going to London. It is about giving Nigerians the best option and yielding to the yearnings of Nigerians. I set up Air Peace to create jobs for Nigerians."

However, Onyema did not reveal how much fares Air Peace will charge on the London route but assured that the fares will be cheaper than what legacy airlines are charging and promised to make commissions for travel agents unified.

