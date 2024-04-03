A man disclosed the correspondence he had obtained from the UK authorities following his remarks concerning Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The clip depicted him perusing the letter’s contents, which suggested that his comments were disparaging and provocative

The UK government cautioned him against continuing such commentary to avert potential sanctions

The man read out the letter. Photo credit: @itsreefa

Source: TikTok

The British government cautioned him to refrain from such remarks to evade potential sanctions, and he seemed taken aback by the entire situation as shown by @itsreefa.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ali said:

“Rishi Sunak was NOT ELECTED.”

User99383837 wrote:

“Rishi scroling through tiktok instead of making meal deals £2.50 again.”

Von commented:

“Has to be a prank.”

Iris also commented:

“This can't be real. They spelt emphasise the American way.”

User92738383838228:

“Reefa you got indefinite leave to remain?”

Feeza:

“Passport revocation pending.”

Dalzin00:

“Rishi seen ur tt and got triggered.”

Becks:

“On April 1st.. idk if i can believe this one JUST yet.”

Jayce:

“How they got you & not nk?”

DM938282:

“The way rishi sunak isnt even an elected official bnse him nobody Chose.”

Orakzai:

“UK is technically a dictatorship now.”

Alex Hunter:

“Brudda is bare stuttering.”

Insikawetrust:

“Pack your bags.”

Seran:

“Is the "elected official" in the room with us?”

