A Nigerian mother has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing a video from her little daughter's photo shoot

In the video, the toddler cried so hard and the entire photography crew had to gather to cheer her up

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many sharing their experiences with their toddlers

A hilarious video from a pretty little girl's photo shoot session has been making waves on the TikTok app.

The trending clip was shared online by her mother who showered praises on her child as she clocked a new age.

Little girl refuses to smile during photo shoot Photo credit: @flawlessglowbyjaynne/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Photography crew gather during girl's photo shoot

The mother posted a captivating video from the little girl's birthday photo shoot which was filled with drama.

According to the mother, the entire photography crew had to gather just to make the little girl stop crying and pose for the camera.

A video showed the crew beating drums, showering praises on the child and trying out different strategies to distract her from crying and cheer her up instead.

The funny mother identified as @flawlessglowbyjaynne captioned the video:

"It took the whole crew to cheer my adorable up as the babe no even send awa papa. Tomorrow for you my beautiful daughter Ashabi to sha dollar."

Reactions as girl cries during photo shoot

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the hilarious TikTok video from the beautiful child's photo shoot.

@user8777514802157 reacted:

"So adorable. The child is like what is wrong with these people?"

@Handmaids38 said:

"From my experience, first birthdays are always chaotic. I advice my clients to do private photoshoot and wrap it up."

@BigTolani said:

"No body dance psss mama wey ime pikin dey do photo shoot I dance tire."

@Ayanfeoluwa said:

"She was like, why are you people dancing when I'm finding it difficult to breathe in this gigantic costumes. You look pretty love."

@mum zee said:

"This baby is nice ooo. U remember that year my girl show me shege after everything she start explaining all her display to her dad. I shock."

@Gifted_Hands added:

"Me watching this while taking my sister’s baby to the location for her photoshoot."

@FAITH CHINWENDU added:

"I am just looking at my 11 month dancing to this song, and thinking how I will go through this next month in her shoot day."

Source: Legit.ng