A Nigerian lady said she and her siblings always take the time to help their mother in her food stuff shop

In a video she posted, the children were seen doing different things and attending to needs at the shop

The lady said in their family, there was no room for laziness as everyone is expected to be very hardworking

Netizens are praising a lady and her siblings because of how they help their mother at her shop.

In a video, the lady showed netizens how they all converge at her mother's shop to join hands with her in building her business.

The children join hands to help their mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@ifeomagrace252.

Source: TikTok

The woman sells food items, and her children are seen helping her in different ways as she gets things ready.

While some attended to fish, others were cutting vegetables, and others were fetching water.

The lady, Ifeoma Grace, captioned the video:

"You and your siblings work in different departments in your mum's shop. Hardworking is not optional in my house is compulsory."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ifeoma's video

@Nikki fragrances said:

"Watch in the future. You all will be doing well in life. Your mum is great."

@Oma Beuaty said:

"Na because say una plenty naa, because if na me, me and my mama go too suffer oooh."

@Atimamaleng said:

"I'm the only person who helps my mum because my other siblings do not know anything. May God bless y'all."

@The chosen akhtaar asked:

"I fit see job for mama's company too? I like cray Fish department."

@Wale said:

"May God bless you all."

@Ogechichinedu2 said:

"Your mother raised children Abeg. I love it."

@Hendrix Ansgar said:

"That small girl is the most hardworking in the family, na me talk am."

Boy markets vegetables with skills

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian kid who sells vegetables in the Aba market has gone back to school after receiving a scholarship.

In a new video trending on TikTok, the young boy, Chibueze Nwabueze, was seen thanking the Godswill Nwankwo Foundation for the gesture.

The boy became a social media sensation because of how he marketed his vegetables in Aba like a professional.

