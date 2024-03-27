Mixed reactions have trailed a young lady's funny action in a poultry, which was caught on camera

The lady appeared to be entertaining the chickens as she recorded a TikTok video and didn't know she was being watched

Many people likened her action to an artist performing at a concert and thought the chickens loved it

A short video which captured a lady entertaining chickens in a poultry has gone viral online.

"Our lady in Christ @soldier_For_Christ_Trudy ❤️ Making a powerful and Godly Tik Tok in the layer house," the video was captioned.

She performed happily for the chickens. Photo Credit: @gingerbread_bratt

In the clip @gingerbread_bratt shared, a lady, in long safety boots on blue jeans and a top, was seen behaving like she was performing for the chickens.

At a point, she lifted one of the chickens and put it among the others on the ground and continued with her earlier act.

It was when she turned around that she discovered she was being watched.

At the time of this report, the video has amassed over a million views.

In another incident, a lady had taken her pet chicken to a spa.

Watch the video below:

The lady's performance for chickens amused people

iam__dora said:

"Sold out concerts no pass like this Audience na Audience, Poultry audience sef na audience."

dayoslides said:

"It’s the way she chickened out when she saw the camera."

3ace_ng said:

"She’s giving them a great show, what a sold out concert."

khell_magic said:

"They were all cheering her up."

iammrmeks said:

"He calleth the things that be not as though they were. She just might be visualizing the future of performing to a large crowd. As far as your eyes can see my dear. Hallelujah ."

rayartworld said:

"Love this …giving Burna boy vibes, “Hey why u no dey sing?? Komot for here!”

dayoslides said:

"She Dey perform for chickens?"

"Lucky chicks."

sapphire_x__x said:

"Burna boy no do pass like this, sold out Poultry Arena."

