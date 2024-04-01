An intelligent Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Agbaeze, recently smashed a 38-year record in the Department of Law, UNIUYO

The resilient young man emerged as the first male student of the institution to come out with first-class in his department

While speaking on his feat, Ifeanyi opened up on how he faced a lot of pressure and distractions in school

A 24-year-old Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Agbaeze, has broken his silence after breaking a long-standing academic record in the University of Uyo (UNIUYO).

According to Ifeanyi Agbaeze, he was the first male student to break a 38-year record in the Department of Law, UNIUYO, by graduating with first-class.

Nigerian boy breaks record in UNIUYO Photo credit: Ifeanyi Agbaeze/PUNCH.

Source: UGC

Man who bagged first class shares challenges

The young man however revealed that it took a great amount of attention to detail, dedication, consistency, and commitment to achieve it.

Ifeanyi, who graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.54 stated that the last time a person graduated with a first-class from the Faculty of Law, University of Uyo, was in 2021.

Determined to break this record, Agbaeze revealed that he mostly locked himself in his room whenever he wanted to read.

According to him, doing all of that helped him to read effectively, understand properly, and remember accurately.

He added that studying and graduating with a Law degree was his dream from right from his secondary school days.

In an interview with PUNCH, he said:

“As a student, one has to identify what works best for them. Sticking to this helps one to become highly efficient and very productive. I identified that reading at home, during the day and night, leaving social media during continuous assessments and examinations as well as shutting out all distractions were the things that worked for me.

"I am a solo reader, so I mostly lock myself in my room and read whenever I want to. Doing all of this helped me to read effectively, understand properly, and remember accurately.

"As far as the reading method goes, I actively practiced and employed all of them during my time in school. Skimming, scanning, detailed reading, and active reading were all a part of the process.”

