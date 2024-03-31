A Nigerian lady made her sister happy at her wedding as she surprised her by flying into the country unannounced

In a video trending on TikTok, it was revealed that they agreed that her sister in France would not be at the wedding due to the distance

But on the wedding day, the bride was left in shock when her sister casually walked into the room during her makeup session

A Nigerian lady moved her sister to tears when she suddenly arrived in Nigeria for her wedding.

The lady resides in France and had agreed with her sister that she would not make it to the wedding.

The bride was shocked to see her sister. Photo credit: TikTok/@omudivas.

Source: TikTok

However, a video shared on TikTok by @omudivas shows that the lady copiously planned a huge surprise for the bride.

When the bride was doing her makeup in a room, her sister, who arrived from France, walked into the room casually.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The bride could not control her joy when she saw her sister. She shouted in joy, and the two of them started weeping.

The video has sparked many positive reactions among netizens who appreciated the relationship between the siblings.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady arrives from abroad for her sister's wedding

@AISHA M.K.S said:

"It is today that I understand my elder sister's pain when I did not attend her wedding due to poverty. My only sister. She was crying in Kogi while I was crying in Kano."

@Domdominicjr said:

"Exactly what happened to me on my matric in 2012. My mom said she couldn't make it later and came with a full cooler of rice and chickens with enough drinks."

@user6459058307090 said:

"Some families are blessed. Even if we meet after 5 years we greet each other as we sleep on the same bed."

@Favour Gold said:

"I wish I had a sister . But I don't."

Man travels from the UK to attend wedding in Nigeria

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who was getting married in Port Harcourt was surprised and overwhelmed with joy as her boss was present.

The lady apparently lives and works in the UK, but her wedding was held in Nigeria, and her boss and his wife flew into the country to support her.

A video which captured the moment the man arrived at the wedding venue was shared on TikTok, where it went viral.

Source: Legit.ng