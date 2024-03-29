A Nigerian lady who was getting married in Port Harcourt was surprised and overwhelmed with joy as her boss was present

The lady apparently lives and works in the UK, but her wedding was held in Nigeria, and her boss and his wife flew into the country to support her

A video which captured the moment the man arrived at the wedding venue was shared on TikTok, where it went viral

A Nigerian lady was overjoyed when she saw her boss who flew all the way from the UK to attend her wedding.

The lady came out to welcome the man and his wife when they stepped out of the car at the wedding venue.

The bride shouted in joy to welcome her boss. Photo credit: TikTok/@weddingsinportharcourt.

In the video shared by @weddingsinportharcourt, the bride shouted out of joy and excitement when she saw her boss and his wife.

Her husband was also on the ground to welcome the man who came to support them all the way from the UK.

The bride, @gechy_fres, was so happy that she shouted and hugged her boss. The video is trending on TikTok where it has received many comments.

Reactions to Port Harcourt wedding video

@buchi said:

"Wow. This is lovely. Thank you sir."

@Aijay commented:

"Imagine she lied about the wedding, just to get away from work."

@Justinagabriel said:

"If na my own now, witches and wizards would fly from the village."

@Mocha latte said:

"My boss can never. Na to dey find people downfall she know."

@Clara said:

"My own boss na to dey shout up and down."

@E.J said:

"It's genuine gratitude. No one acts like that to aside guy in the presence of the husband. They probably helped them through the relationship."

@Prince Steve_rain said:

"My own boss na to cut your salary them dey find."

