A Nigerian man who is in a relationship with an Oyinbo woman has been teaching her some traditional etiquette

The man was seen in one video on TikTok teaching the Oyinbo woman how to properly greet elders in Igbo land

The woman was not learning too fast, and the man declared that she still had a lot to learn as they apparently prepared to come to Nigeria

A Nigerian man who has an Oyinbo woman was spotted teaching her how to greet elders in an acceptable way in Igbo land.

The man and his woman were seen in a room, and they were practising the traditional greeting as they apparently prepared to come to Nigeria.

The man showed his woman how to greet the traditional way. Photo credit: TikTok/@addicted_emmy.

In the video shared on the TikTok handle of @addicted_emmy, the man was teaching the Oyinbo woman how to say good morning in Igbo language.

Also, he let her know that the good morning does not just go alone but is accompanied by a genuflection, especially when one is greeting elders.

He told her that she must show a genuine attitude and also greet everyone one after the other if there is more than one person.

However, the learning process was not going too well as the Oyinbo lady found it hard to learn how to genuflect.

The video sparked many reactions in the comment section as some other foreigners married to Nigerian men said they went through the same process.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man teaches his Oyinbo woman how to greet

@Gabriela Juliana said:

"I never did this when I went to Anambra! It is not a must! Many of us are even older than the elders themselves! God abeg!"

@Carina reacted:

"I don't know for sure how to do but at least I wouldn't put a hand in someone's face."

@Lillian said:

"Let me start learning too before I get any Nigerian guy."

@Tommy Lee said:

"Your wife is even trying."

