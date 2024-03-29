Abby and Brittany Hensel are conjoined twins who have lived their lives together since they were born

The conjoined twins, who are now 34, share the same bloodstream and all organs below the waist

One of the conjoined twins, Abby has married her heartthrob, Josh Bowling, a nurse and United States Army veteran

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel are trending online after it was learned that one of them got married.

Abby and her twin sister, Brittany, could not be separated because their parents deemed it too dangerous.

Abby married Jost Bowling in 2021. Photo credit: TLC and Facebook/Heidi Bowling.

Doctors had said there were chances that one of them could die if a separation was attempted.

Thus, the twin sisters have lived their lives the way they were born and even became popular after staring in the TLC reality series “Abby and Brittany."

They graduated from the university and qualified as teachers, and they are said to be fifth-grade teachers in Minnesota, USA, Today reports.

Abby Hensel gets married

Abby, one of conjoined twins has married her lover, Josh Bowling, a nurse and an army veteran.

The couple got wedded in 2021, according to a video seen on Heidi Bowling's Facebook wall.

The video shows Abby and Bowling dancing together to celebrate their marriage while Britanny watches in support.

Abby and Brittany Hensel share a single bloodstream and every other organ below the waist region, according to the New York Post.

While Abby controls their right arm and leg, Brittany controls the left. The wedding video, which was reposted on TikTok by @joysparkleshine, got so many reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of conjoined twins

@Charley the Cavapoo said:

"Yay Abby and Brittany! Been watching them since they were 10!"

@Beachbaby said:

"I think it was Abby who got married. They have discussed this before."

@Anna said:

"They should have made the dress half wedding dress half bridesmaid dress if anything."

