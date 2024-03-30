A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showing people her six children, made up of three sets of twins

The mother welcomed twins three times, and she decided to show people how the children were progressing in their growth

Netizens were surprised, and they called the woman blessed after seeing she had six children after three pregnancies

A Nigerian woman has been called blessed because she gave birth to three sets of twins.

Her first, second and third pregnancies are all twin births and the children are growing beautifully.

The woman showed people her three sets of twins. Photo credit: TikTok/@linusstwinstv3.

The mother shared a video using her TikTok handle, @linusstwinstv3, and she said God has been faithful to her and her father.

The first set of twins is a boy and a girl. The second set is both female children, while the third is both males.

Her testimony got many congratulatory messages in her comment section as people marvelled at the blessings in her life.

Reactions to the video of three sets of twins

@ppeda6 said:

"The second set wan catch up with the first via height."

@Richie love asked:

"Who else is crying? This got me emotional."

@EstherNazzy said:

"God really bless you o. Children too beautiful."

@Najb said:

"Their smiles are so precious."

@chioma said:

"This house go loud ooo."

@CarterofLagos said:

"I so much love twins. I’m obsessed with them. I’m dating one. Because I want to give birth to set of twins in the future."

@Luccy said:

"You are trying in that house o, the noise ehn."

@Nightiezbyella said:

"6 children, 3 pregnancies. Wow! I am amazed. I pray I get twins next o."

@frankincense asked:

"Wow! How did you hang your legs when doing the do? I need mine like this. I tap into your blessings."

