Conjoined twins, Abby and Brittany Hensel have spoken out after the viral news that one of them tied the knot

Abby, one of the twins who are now 34 secretly wedded Josh Bowling in 2021 but the news was widely reported only this week

Now, the conjoined twins who share the same bloodstream have knocked their haters in a latest TikTok video

Abby and Brittany Hensel have posted a new video on TikTok to taunt their haters after one of them got married.

The conjoined twins share the same bloodstream and every other organ below the waist region of their body.

Abby married Josh Bowling in 2021. Photo credit: TikTok/@abbyandbrittanyhensel.

Source: TikTok

The news of Abby's marriage to Josh Bowling, a nurse and a US Army veteran went viral and generated many curiosity.

Many people who saw the story congratulated Abby but others where simply curios in the comment section of their wedding clip shared online.

The twins were not separated after birth because it was deemed too dangerous as doctors said their were chances of one of them dying.

They have made new TikTok videos to taunt those who may not like the fact that one of them tied the knot.

In the first video, the twins shared images of ancient sculptures that depicted conjoined twins and captioned it:

"The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around."

In another video, the conjoined twins wrote:

"This is a message to all the haters out there. If you don't like what I do, but you watch everything I'm doing, you are still a fan."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Abby and Brittany's new video

@Sonia Contreras asked:

"What if the other one wants to get married too? What happens now since he got married to one?"

@NicholeF said:

"I am so happy for you, you deserve nothing but happiness. Congratulations."

